NKY man identified as suspect in murder of former assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man is suspected of murdering a former assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for Boone and Gallatin counties during a home invasion near Richmond, Kentucky.

Shannon Gilday, 23, of Taylor Mill, Kentucky, has an active warrant out for his arrest for the murder of 32-year-old Jordan Morgan, Kentucky State Police announced Thursday.

Jordan is the daughter of former State Representative C. Wesley Morgan.

Gilday is considered armed and dangerous. Call KSP at 859-623-2404 if you have information. The suspect’s description is below.

Gilday's location is not known. KSP says he drives a white 2016 Toyota Corolla with minor damage to the front grill, and a license plate of 379-VMJ.



About 6-foot tall, 167 pounds. Brown hair and blue eyes. Considered "armed and dangerous" Photo via KSP @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/S4offLQfyT — Trevor Peters (@TrevorPetersTV) February 24, 2022

Kentucky State Police say the shooting happened shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday at her father’s $6.5 million mansion near Richmond.

Gilday shot Jordan while she was in bed, KSP said. The motive is unknown, KSP said Thursday.

After shooting Jordan, Gilday confronted the homeowner, former State Rep. Morgan, which led to more gunshots being fired.

“As a result, the homeowner sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the armed suspect left the scene in a white passenger car,” the statement from state police reads.

The car Gilday left in is a white 2016 Toyota Corolla that has minor damage to the front grill, according to KSP. The license plate is 379-VMJ.

State police said Thursday they think Gilday is still driving the white Toyota Corolla.

