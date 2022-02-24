Contests
NKY ministry connects with missionary team in Ukraine

By Mike Schell
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - For nearly three decades, Master Provisions in Florence has had ties to Ukraine. On Thursday, those with the faith-based ministry made sure they spoke with their counterparts in Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

Master Provisions has sent clothes and food since the 1990s. They even operate an orphanage in Ukraine.

The organization’s president says their mission started in Ukraine in 1994 where they can share the gospel and provide shoes and affordable clothing to those in need.

But that effort is on pause with the Russian invasion.

>> Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in ‘brutal act of war’ <<

“We are staying put. We are praying. We do what we can,” said Master Provisions President Roger Babik.

The missionaries are stationed in the Kerson Oblast region in the southern part of the country.

“Everybody was led to believe that it would be a battle for the Eastern part of Ukraine, but the actuality is it’s the whole country that’s being taken over as we speak,” Babik explained.

