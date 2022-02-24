Police: Adopted boy beaten with baseball bat, suffered ‘prolonged’ abuse from NKY parents

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky woman is behind bars accused of beating her son with a baseball bat.

Kenton County police were tipped about a case of possible abuse in a home on Jan. 13.

“It appeared from a young person that they were being abused in so many words and needed assistance,” Kenton County Police Col. Spike Jones recalled Wednesday.

Jones says he was in his office getting ready to wrap up the work day when he got the email. He dispatched patrol cars to Gardnersville Road in Demossville, where officers encountered the email sender. Jones says it was a young boy.

“There were obvious signs of abuse,” he said.

According to the citation, the boy had large amounts of swelling and cuts on his face as well as severe bruising all over his back.

The boy was also allegedly hit in the face with a baseball bat by his mother, Kimberly Deaton, the citation reads.

It lists both Demossville and Piner as the locations of the alleged abuse, the second of which is located within Kenton County.

Kimberly is currently at the Kenton County Detention Center facing a domestic violence charge.

Jones says authorities followed up afterwards and charged a second person he describes as “an adult in the residence.”

Deaton’s husband, Kenneth Deaton has not been arrested but was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, a misdemeanor. According to the citation, Kenneth “failed and refused to exercise reasonable diligence to prevent his son from being neglected.”

The citation also states the boy experienced “prolonged physical abuse” from Kimberly, was exposed to living with more than 13 animals and was exposed to bodily waste and odor.

Jones says he’s proud of the boy for taking the steps he did to ensure his safety.

“This young man was very resourceful in his manner of kind of reaching out to us under the radar in a way his abuser wouldn’t catch him,” he said.

Jones explains the boy was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for his injuries and is doing ok.

The boy was adopted by Kimberly and Kenneth. FOX19 has reached out to the Kentucky Cabinet for Jobs and Family Services for comment about the boy’s status but has not heard back.

Kimberly and Kenneth are due back in court in March.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.