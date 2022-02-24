Contests
Skyline delivered special package to newborns on National Chili Day

Skyline is celebrating National Chili Day.
By Kim Schupp
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Skyline Chili is welcoming every Cincinnati-area baby born on National Chili Day (Feb. 24) with a special onesie and a complimentary celebratory dinner for the parents.

“National Chili Day is undoubtedly our favorite holiday of the year,” Vice President of Marketing for Skyline Chili Sarah Sicking said. “We were pleased to continue our tradition of welcoming the next generation of Skyline enthusiasts and treating the families to celebrate their newest addition.”

Since 2012, the restaurant’s National Chili Day celebration has introduced over 1,000 greater Cincinnati newborns to the Skyline experience. 

They said this year’s event is celebrating the more than 200 babies anticipated to be born between midnight and 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Skyline delivered the gifts to labor and delivery departments at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the University of Cincinnati West Chester Hospital, The Christ Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Anderson, Fairfield and Mercy West Hospital, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Good Samaritan, Hospital McCullough Hyde Memorial Hospital, Liberty Township Birthing Center, Mt. Auburn Birthing Center and Bethesda North Hospital. Hospitals in Dayton, Columbus and Lexington also joined in the fun this year.

