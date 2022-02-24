Student taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A student is expected to be okay after being hit by a vehicle after school on Thursday.

The Sycamore Community Schools student was at the intersection of Kenwood Road and Cooper Road around 3:30 p.m. when they were hit, according to the City of Blue Ash Communications Coordinator Rachel Murray.

Bethesda North Hospital is where the student was taken, Murray said.

Murray said they think the student will be okay.

The driver was not injured, per Murray.

The investigation is ongoing. Any additional info will be released Friday, she said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.