Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

US braces for Russian cyberattacks

A senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be...
A senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be vigilant against potential ransomware attacks.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. government is on high alert for Russian cyberattacks after it imposed sanctions over their attack on Ukraine.

A senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be vigilant against potential ransomware attacks.

Days earlier, multiple U.S. agencies issued a similar warning to executives at major banks.

That’s according to people with knowledge of both meetings.

Russia has shown an ability to cause significant disruption and damage in cyberspace in the past.

Some of the biggest cyberattacks against U.S. infrastructure in the past two years have been linked to suspected Russian hackers.

(CNN, FACEBOOK, ZELENSKY, UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT’S OFFICE, EA INTEGRATION GROUP, RUSSIA 24, UNTV, MAXAR, POOL, RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE, UKRAINIAN BORDER GUARD)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northern Kentucky woman who became an advocate for stronger domestic violence laws after her...
NKY woman shot by husband in 2013 succumbs to injuries
A wintry mix and temperatures below freezing are causing big problems on Tri-State roads early...
Icy Mess: Crashes close multiple highways
Julian Rodgers
Sentencing date set for former Cameo nightclub owner
Person dies after getting trapped under trailer in NKY
Man killed at freight trucking facility in Boone County identified
The woman died at the scene.
Woman killed in Dearborn County crash identified

Latest News

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds makes first court appearance in corruption case
A man looks at fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent...
‘The worst sunrise in my life’: Ukrainians wake to attack
Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager...
Hearing resumes for parents of school shooting suspect
Big explosions were heard before dawn Thursday in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, as world leaders...
Russian forces trying to seize Chernobyl, Ukrainian leader says
Three former Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Jury in ex-officers’ trial in George Floyd killing to meet for 2nd day