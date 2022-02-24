Woman killed in crash on icy stretch of NKY interstate

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One person is dead following an early Thursday crash on an icy stretch of southbound I-471 in Southgate.

The crash happened a few minutes after 4 a.m., according to the Southgate Police Department.

Police say a 40-year-old man was driving the vehicle when it crossed the icy US-27 overpass and started to slide. A 37-year-old female was also in the vehicle, police say.

The vehicle slid into the concrete barrier and crossed all three lanes before hitting the guardrail.

The vehicle then flipped onto its top, Southgate police explained.

Police think the woman suffered a head injury in the crash. She died at the scene, police said.

The 40-year-old man was checked at the scene for possible injuries, but refused to be taken to the hospital, Southgate police said.

While the crash is still being investigated, police said both people were wearing their seatbelts, and drugs/alcohol are not factors.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.