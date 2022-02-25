Contests
‘Come hell or high water:’ Reds opening day parade organizers hope for triumphant return

Cincinnati hasn’t been able to celebrate opening day like usual since 2019.
By Brian Planalp
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Reds Findlay Market Opening Day Parade could miss its third year in a row—no this year because of COVID-19, but the ongoing MLB labor dispute.

The parade is Cincinnati’s unofficial holiday, a spectacle to inaugurate spring as much as a celebration of America’s pastime. Every year, fans pack the parade route from Findlay Market to The Banks for an exuberant, nostalgic and perfectly kitsch array of floats and trucks and marching bands.

But the parade was delayed in both 2020 and 2021 due to concerns over COVID-19.

In the pandemic’s first year, the parade was held in late July. Last year, the city held a “Re-Opening Day” on June 2.

The 2022 parade is scheduled for March 31, and it’s full steam ahead preparing for it. But an enduring lockout caused by labor disagreements between MLB players and owners, largely over base salaries and a Byzantine concept known as service time, threatens to delay the league’s start, and local parade organizers are ready with contingencies.

In short, according to organizers, the parade will only happen if there’s a baseball game to cap it off.

Neil Luken, chairman of the parade committee, says 120 entrants have committed to march in the parade, down from about 170 in normal years.

“Some people won’t commit because they don’t know when opening day is gonna be,” Luken said Friday.

He explains employee shortages are hurting the parade entrants as well.

“They don’t have enough help in their retail establishments or their businesses or have enough people to put on the break,” he said.

It’s been a rough few years for the parade, but Luken says he wants to go all out in 2022.

“I mean, two years we’ve been knocked out because of the pandemic,” he said. “[And] four years ago, we were on Easter weekend, so we had the parade on that Monday. So we’re going full force with an opening day parade on opening day, come hell or high water. But the problem is we do not know what when opening day is. We’re in limbo.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

