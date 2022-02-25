Community supporting two sisters each diagnosed with different rare diseases

GOSHEN, Ohio (WXIX) - Several non-profit organizations and people in the community have been rallying around two local sisters who have been diagnosed with two different rare diseases.

The Wiley family is made up of parents Ashley and Jacob and their daughters, Adelaide, 3, and Aislynn, 16 months. They currently live in Goshen.

Up until the start of 2022, they described life as normal. That changed in January when Adelaide got sick, and Ashley noticed an unusual bruise on her back.

Adelaide was ultimately hospitalized, and, according to Ashley, she was diagnosed with a rare disease that causes inflammation in the blood vessels.

“Her pediatrician had called us and told us that she suspected that Adelaide had Kawasaki Disease,” Ashley said.

Only days after that, the Wileys said Aislynn had her own emergency. After Jacob laid her down for a nap, Aislynn would not wake up.

Jacob rushed Aislynn to the emergency room, where Adelaide was already hospitalized.

“At that point, I just wasn’t strong, at all. I couldn’t handle it. I was constantly crying. My husband was constantly holding me,” Ashley said. “It gives me goosebumps thinking about it. She [Aislynn] was just limp. It felt like I was pulling my dead baby out of her car seat, so I ran her into the emergency room, and I was just yelling like ‘We need help. She won’t wake up!’”

Doctors told the couple that Aislynn’s blood sugars were incredibly low, to the point that it had impacted her brain.

“She has to be re-taught everything that she lost. She can’t sit up by herself,” Ashley said. “She’s got very low tone all over her body. Her muscles are just very weak.”

Numerous tests later, Ashley said they found out that Aislynn has a rare, life-threatening genetic condition called “TANGO2.”

“It’s just an insufficient way your body produces energy... There was 30 documented cases as of 2018, and now our daughter is one of those,” Ashley said. “I just like fell to the ground. I couldn’t even hear anything else. It was like the whole room went quiet. Somebody just told me that my daughter might die.”

Jessica Stevenson, Executive Director of the local non-profit Do Good Mission, heard about what the Wileys have been going through and decided to help them.

“The thought of one child, let alone two, having these life-threatening conditions at the same time, I just, I knew I had to reach out to them,” Stevenson said. “It’s every parent’s worst nightmare, and they were living it.”

Stevenson and her organization recently held a fundraiser for the Wiley family that involved the Bengals mascot “Who Dey.”

So far, they have raised thousands of dollars for the family. Jacob and Ashley said the support is deeply appreciated.

As for the girls, Adelaide is now at home and recovering well, but Aislynn’s future is unclear. Ashley said she and Jacob have been relying on each other and on their faith in God to carry them through.

Ashley’s biggest goal right now, other than getting her daughters healthy, is to raise money for TANGO2 research. She is hoping she can get one million people to donate one dollar each, raising a million dollars.

“I would’ve never thought that something like this would happen to my family, and I want to prevent it from happening to other families as well,” she said.

Another non-profit, Love Like JJ, is donating a wagon to the Wileys to help them transport Aislynn’s medical supplies.

Anyone interested in donating to help the family can do so through the Do Good Mission’s Facebook fundraiser that will be in place through March.

To learn more about TANGO2, visit the TANGO2 Research Foundation’s website.

