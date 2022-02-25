Man with progressive cancer plans final journey down Ohio River

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton man with progressive colon cancer is living out his last dream by boating down the Ohio River and traveling the country.

Joseph Bonanno hopes to begin his float down the Ohio River this weekend and plans to spend the next five months - or however much time he’s given, he says - on the water.

When FOX19 first met Bonanno in August of 2021, he was serving up breakfast on the corner of US 27 and Walnut Street in Millville.

He said he opened his food truck, Y Not Café, to raise money for this very trip. Now, he says he’s is ready for his final journey.

With his breakfast service and donations, Bonanno was able to raise $8,000, which he used to buy a 24-foot pontoon boat.

He shared what the support of his community meant to him.

“I couldn’t have done it without [the community],” says Bonanno. “I wouldn’t be here talking to you now because I wouldn’t have gotten that far.”

In his pontoon, Bonanno built an 8 foot by 10 foot cabin with a wood stove, solar power, a shower and a commode.

“Everything I will need for my time on the river,” he says.

Bonanno’s terminal stage three colon cancer is continuing to progress, and he says the hardest part is leaving his daughter behind.

He says that he wants her to remember him at his best.

Bonanno’s plan is to boat along the Ohio River, through the Mississippi River and find his way into the Gulf of Mexico.

