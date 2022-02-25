Matthew 25: Ministries shipping aid to Ukraine

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Matthew 25: Ministries is responding to the developing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine that began escalating as a result of the recent invasion.

More than 100,000 people have been displaced from their homes, and resettlement locations are being prepared to meet the growing number of people seeking refuge.

Matthew 25: Ministries is shipping humanitarian aid and conflict relief to Ukraine for distribution to refugees and people impacted.

Matthew 25 is working with these partners to provide items such as personal care supplies, paper products, and clothing to Ukraine to assist people who have been displaced.

They are requesting donations of the following types of items to supplement existing supplies, for restocking during their response and for future disasters:

Monetary donations: Donate online or mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242 (100% of donated funds designated for Ukraine will be used for the purpose intended).

Product donations: The following product donations will be accepted at our facility located at 11083 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242: Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc. Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, etc. Clothing: New and gently-used clothing



