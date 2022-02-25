Murder at Kentucky mansion possibly motivated by home’s doomsday bunker, KSP says

RICHMOND, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky State Police think a Richmond, Kentucky mansion with a built-in bunker could be the motive behind the home invasion murder that killed a former Assistant Commonwealth Attorney.

Around 4 a.m. on Feb. 22, Shannon Gilday, 23, of Taylor Mill, forced his way into the home of former Kentucky Representative C. Wesley Morgan, according to state police.

Gilday used a rifle to kill 32-year-old Jordan Morgan while she was in bed, KSP explained Thursday. Jordan is the daughter of the ex-state representative.

The home where the murder occurred is a $6.5 million mansion that is equipped with a doomsday bunker, Garretts Real Estate Group’s website shows.

State police confirmed to FOX19 NOW on Friday that Gilday possibly targeted the Richmond home because of the bunker.

Accidentally deleted my tweet. Kentucky State Police say it’s possible he targeted the house for the bunker but they still don’t know the exact motive yet. @FOX19 Here’s the info: pic.twitter.com/ISWeDDbkxC — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) February 25, 2022

KSP did say they do not know for sure if that was the motive, but it could be.

The 2,000 square-foot shelter is built 26′ underground and can “withstand a Seismic 12 earthquake” and it has two escape tunnels, the website shows.

The bunker is valued at $3 million, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.

>> Shannon Gilday’s mother posts Facebook message about her son <<

State police issued an active arrest warrant for Shannon on Thursday. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to state police.

Shannon is described as 6′, 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He served in the Army beginning in August 2018 and was never deployed, according to a US Army spokesperson.

He held the rank of private when he was dishonorably discharged in October 2019, a source confirms.

Call KSP at 859-623-2404 if you have information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.