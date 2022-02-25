Rep. Wenstrup condemns Putin’s ‘unprovoked war’ with Ukraine

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - U.S. Representative Brad Wenstrup said this is a crisis with global implications, with diplomacy off the table, the United States can do more to minimize Russia’s footprint in Ukraine.

He said the president’s new sanctions will undoubtedly help, but sanctions do not work overnight.

“I can tell you that Putin is smart enough that he didn’t go into this without an abundant supply of not only money but supplies and everything that he needs to carry this on for a long time,” Wenstrup said.

He believes the response from western leaders should be swift and strong with a humanitarian crisis brewing.

“We want them to be able to defend themselves for one, and then also humanitarian aid,” Wenstrup said.

He said the United States does not want to involve U.S. military members beyond support for NATO, because the U.S. is not directly threatened. However, Europe is.

He said the free world community has to provide relief in any way.

“How can we protect the people there, you know, is the same thing that I had concerns with in Afghanistan. You know, are we leaving that people high and dry and in a very dangerous situation … while they’re in a dangerous situation?”

To stop Russia from conducting warfare, Rep. Wenstrup said the U.S. needs to stop technological exports and immediately cut off Russia’s supply to machinery that could be used for military might.

He said engagement with Ukrainian leadership and the sharing of information will be another tool, noting U.S. intelligence capability in analyzing militarily tactics.

Wenstrup is is also calling for America’s energy independence.

“We import over 500,000 barrels of crude oil from Russia every day. That’s only helping them - that doesn’t weaken them,” he said.

FOX19 NOW did question the outcome for people here at home.

No imports from Russia could mean even higher oil and gas prices, so his solution is reestablishing the Keystone Pipeline.

“We shut it down pretty quickly. I think we can turn it back pretty quickly. But sometimes, you know, that requires a workforce that’s exactly trained. They probably aren’t working right now and can come back to work,” Wenstrup said.

He added the displays of strength would show Putin’s actions against a sovereign and democratic Ukraine will not be tolerated. He hopes decisions from western leaders will ultimately lead to peace.

Wenstrup issued the following statement:

“Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is a direct violation of Ukrainian sovereignty and the right to self-governance. I stand with Ukraine, condemn Putin’s unprovoked war, and I pray for the innocent people Putin now puts in harm’s way. The United States must continue to work with our allies of the free world to provide any needed lethal aid and humanitarian support to Ukraine without delay. It’s past time for Congress and the Biden administration to enact crippling, punitive sanctions on Putin and his Russian authoritarian regime. The world must know that Russia’s actions exclude them from any legitimate seat in the international community.”

