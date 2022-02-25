Contests
Semi-truck driver arrested after allegedly firing shots at box truck

The Montgomery PD is still investigating the shooting, but they have confirmed it happened during a road rage incident.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WXIX) - A semi-truck driver was arrested after allegedly firing shots at another driver Friday morning, police say.

Hamilton County Dispatch said that they received a call from the box truck driver just after 10:30 a.m. on I-71 at Pfeiffer Road.

The driver told dispatch that he had been shot at by the driver of a semi-truck.

The box truck had two bullet holes in the vehicle, one of which can be seen in a video of the scene.

A BOLO was then sent out for the semi-truck driver.

Just after 11 a.m., the semi-truck driver was found on I-71 NB near OH-68 by OSP Wilmington Post.

The semi-truck driver was arrested, OSP confirmed.

Neither of the drivers have been identified.

