Semi-truck driver arrested after allegedly firing shots at box truck

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WXIX) - A semi-truck driver was arrested after allegedly firing shots at another driver Friday morning, police say.

Hamilton County Dispatch said that they received a call from the box truck driver just after 10:30 a.m. on I-71 at Pfeiffer Road.

The driver told dispatch that he had been shot at by the driver of a semi-truck.

The box truck had two bullet holes in the vehicle, one of which can be seen in a video of the scene.

A BOLO was then sent out for the semi-truck driver.

Just after 11 a.m., the semi-truck driver was found on I-71 NB near OH-68 by OSP Wilmington Post.

The semi-truck driver was arrested, OSP confirmed.

Neither of the drivers have been identified.

