Sugar n’ Spice Diner to open Blue Ash location

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The popular Cincinnati diner is adding Blue Ash to their list of restaurant locations.

Sugar n’ Spice Diner will be located at the Approach at Summit Park and is expected to open later this summer.

Owner Adam Mayerson acquired the Paddock Hills location in 2019 and then expanded into Over-the-Rhine the following summer.

Mayerson told the Cincinnati Business Courier that he believes Summit Park is the right place to expand.

“We hope the Blue Ash location creates additional awareness of Sugar n’ Spice in the Cincinnati community as a whole but hopefully that awareness translates to the other locations but specifically downtown at 1203 Sycamore St.,” Mayerson said.

The menu will remain largely the same as the Over-the-Rhine Sugar n’ Spice location but with a slightly reduced lunch menu.

The Blue Ash Sugar n’ Spice will have seating for 102 inside, with an additional 20 seats outdoors. The seating will be broken into three sections, two areas with tables and booths and one with counter seating.

Mayerson says he worked with Platte Architecture + Design to come up with renderings of what the location will look like.

“You can’t replicate a place like [the original Sugar n’ Spice], it’s one of those phenomena in the restaurant industry,” Mayerson said.

The restaurant sketches show the iconic large, breakfast-themed mural on a wall.

