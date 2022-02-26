Contests
The elaborate treasure hunt that’s taking over a Tri-State town all year

‘It’s so much fun! It brings that childhood nostalgia back.’
By Kody Fisher
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, In. (WXIX) - There’s $5,000 up for grabs in Vevay if you’re witty enough to solve some clues.

A treasure hunt is underway in the Switzerland County town.

It started in late December. Creator Brack Rayles says he put it on because of his love for his hometown.

“The older I get, the more I appreciate this place,” Rayles said Friday.

Rayles hides keys in public places, all accessible by anyone. One of the keys opens a chest with the prize inside. Rayles funded the treasure himself.

A clue discovered by some treasure-hunters on Friday led them to an old, historic jail, where they discovered something vital to the hunt: a poem.

“It’s just very exciting to be a treasure hunter,” said Nicholas Carfield, who began on the treasure hunt soon after it started. “IT’s amazing that there’s that much stuff here.”

Carfield says the search has brought his family even closer together than it was before.

“The kids get so excited over it,” Carfield said. “They’re like, ‘What are we doing today? You want to go look for some keys?’”

A new clue is released every week throughout 2022. Come December, there will be a meeting where everyone with a key will gather to try and unlock a chest with the $5,000 inside.

Rayles also comes up with the clues himself. “It’s a person, place or thing of note. Most of the time, it’s historical,” he said.

“It’s so much fun,” Carfield said. “It’s gratifying. It brings that childhood nostalgia back.”

