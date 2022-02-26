Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Gradual Clearing Into Saturday Afternoon, Warming Weekend Weather

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The sky will clear during the day and by late afternoon the sky will be mostly sunny. Saturday night will be clear and cold and the sun will shine Sunday with temperatures rising to warmer than normal by a bit.

In t he 7-Day forecast in a warming trend that pushes high temperatures to the low 60s by Friday.

The Ohio River is expected to rise to just below flood stage late Sunday in Cincinnati and remain there into late next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police say Shannon Gilday, 23, of Taylor Mill forced his way into the home of...
Murder at Kentucky mansion possibly motivated by home’s doomsday bunker, KSP says
Fight between Middletown students circulates on social media
Middletown HS brawl goes viral on social media: VIDEO
Deadly crash on I-75 in Butler County
Police identify woman killed in I-75 crash in Butler County
KSP says 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday, from Taylor Mill, is the suspect in the violent home...
NKY man identified as suspect in murder of former assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney
Members of the Norwood Drug Task Force initiated an investigation into a Drug Trafficking...
Norwood drug investigation results in arrests, seizure of guns, money, drugs

Latest News

A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Gradual Clearing Into Saturday Afternoon, Warming Weekend Weather
Clearing Saturday, Sunny Sunday
Overnight Forecast Update
Tracking clouds and possible flurries today in the Tri-State!
Cloudy and cold to end the work week
Friday Video Forecast Update
Frank's Friday Forecast Update