Gradual Clearing Into Saturday Afternoon, Warming Weekend Weather

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The sky will clear during the day and by late afternoon the sky will be mostly sunny. Saturday night will be clear and cold and the sun will shine Sunday with temperatures rising to warmer than normal by a bit.

In t he 7-Day forecast in a warming trend that pushes high temperatures to the low 60s by Friday.

The Ohio River is expected to rise to just below flood stage late Sunday in Cincinnati and remain there into late next week.

