Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Woman attacked with hammer in NYC subway station

WARNING: Part of the attack has been blurred but it still may be disturbing to viewers. (Courtesy: NYPD Crime Stoppers)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities in New York are investigating a brutal attack on a woman at a subway station.

WARNING: Part of the attack has been blurred but it still may be disturbing to viewers.

The New York Police Department shared a photo of the person they believe was behind Thursday’s attack.

They say 57-year-old Nina Rothschild was hit in the head with a hammer several times and robbed.

Rothschild is a scientist for the New York City Department of Health.

This happened 15 minutes after she left work.

Her brother says Rothschild had to have part of her skull replaced with wire mesh.

New York’s mayor called the crime “horrific.”

Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-75 in Butler County
Police identify woman killed in I-75 crash in Butler County
Kentucky State Police say Shannon Gilday, 23, of Taylor Mill forced his way into the home of...
Murder at Kentucky mansion possibly motivated by home’s doomsday bunker, KSP says
The Hansome family
Invasion deals eleventh-hour blow to Ukrainian orphans’ adoption
Treasure hunt underway in Tri-State town
The elaborate treasure hunt that’s taking over a Tri-State town all year
Governor Mike DeWine officially declared Sunday as Day of Prayer in support of the nation of...
Gov. DeWine announces Day of Prayer for Ukraine Sunday, orders halt to purchase, sale of Russian Standard Vodka

Latest News

Save the Animal Foundation brings furry friend to FOX19 NOW
Save the Animal Foundation brings furry friend to FOX19 NOW
Perfect North Slopes honors Olympic skiers as they return home to Indiana
Perfect North Slopes honors Olympic skiers as they return home to Indiana
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Ukraine, Russia diplomats to meet on Belarus border
An off-duty officer is injured after a 5-vehicle crash happened in Clifton Sunday morning,...
Off-duty officer injured in 5-vehicle accident in Clifton, police say
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech on the Russian invasion of the Ukraine during a...
In major shift for Europe, Germany to spend $113B on defense