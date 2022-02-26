Contests
Hamilton nonprofit aims to take guns off street with gun take back event

Street Rescue hosts gun take back event in Hamilton.
Street Rescue hosts gun take back event in Hamilton.(WXIX)
By Ken Brown
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) -A nonprofit in the City of Hamilton helped organize a gun take back event Saturday to help get guns off of the streets.

Street Rescue along with Harmless Young Professional Energy (HYPE) and The Community Action Center organized the event at St. Paul Miracle Center to help reduce gun violence in the county.

This comes after shooting occurred in the area Monday killing a 47-year-old man.

“Community guns are guns that are hidden around the community by a criminal element. They use them like library books. We’re open and available for any of those guns or unwanted guns that someone may have in their house,” Street Rescue Founder Charles Tassell said. “Gun violence is never good. Violence is never good. We’re really an anti-violence group, not an anti-gun but anti-violence to really try and help get the guns off the streets.”

Those who attended with their guns and ammunition got a gift card in return.

Tassell says they also provided attendees discounted gun safety training and gun locks.

Around three guns fully loaded were turned in Saturday, according to Tassell.

The organization has taken more than 80 guns off the streets and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

