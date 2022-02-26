Contests
Home and Garden show returns to Duke Energy Center this weekend

Home and Garden show to take place at Duke Energy this weekend
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The annual Home and Garden Show at the Duke Energy Center is returning this weekend after it was cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19.

Attendees will be able to check out the latest in the area’s top companies for outdoor and indoor design inspiration.

The event will be Saturday and Sunday and Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6.

  • Saturday, February 26, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, February 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, March 3, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Hero Day: Free admission for all who serve or served in our military, current or retired police, fire, sheriff, highway patrol, doctors, nurses, emergency technicians, and teachers. Show your ID, and you get in for free on Hero Day
  • Friday, March 4, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 5, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Single-day tickets at the box office are $14 for adults. They are $12 online. Tickets are free for children under 12 years old.

