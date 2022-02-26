Lawmakers file motion to suspend NKY attorney from practicing law in Ohio

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Ohio Disciplinary Council filed a motion to the Supreme Court Friday to suspend a Northern Kentucky high profile attorney, Benjamin Dusing, from practicing law in Ohio.

The motion was filed for “immediate interim remedial suspension” for Dusing’s Ohio license. Drusing, who was temporarily suspended from practicing law in in Kentucky Thursday, is representing Cincinnati Councilman Jeff Pastor who is facing federal corruption charges.

>> NKY attorney temporarily suspended by Kentucky Supreme Court

The motion says that the disciplinary council relator received evidence that is in violation of the Ohio Rules Professional Conduct and “poses a substantial threat of serious harm to the public.”

Dusing has a history of domestic violence, threatening women and children and even making statements that he is going to kill them, according to the motion.

In April, the Kentucky court ordered the mother of Dusing’s child full custody after she told the court that he bit her face, spit on her, barricaded her in a closet, hit her head on the wall, pinched her, threw food, water and other objects at her.

He is also accused of bribery and making false allegations to the court, the motion reads.

Click to read the entire motion

Dusing was temporarily suspended by the Kentucky Supreme Court Thursday after the Inquiry Commission alleged in court documents that he posted a video to Facebook on Nov. 2, 2021, that contained threats to Attorney Stephanie Dietz and a Kenton County family court staff attorney.

According to the Kentucky Bar Council, the Inquiry Commission is an independent body appointed by the court to process complaints that allege professional misconduct by lawyers. They filed temporary suspension on Nov. 12, 2021.

The Commission’s opinion emphasized Dusing’s “lengthy course of abusive conduct and physical violence, including multiple death threats against ******, with whom he had a child.”

Dusing’s attorney says that said his client admits to posting the Nov. 2 video however said it was not meant to imply a physical threat, but “rather expressed his aspirational goal to clean up the ‘preferential justice’ and corruption in the Kenton County family court and his vow to use all legal means at his disposal to do so.”

According to the Kentucky Supreme Court’s ruling on Thursday, Dusing must submit a full psychological evaluation from a list of providers determined by the court within 90 days.

The Kentucky Supreme Court stated that the Commission has established probable cause to believe that Dusing’s conduct poses a substantial threat of harm to his clients or the public.

In the court documents, Dusing denied any addiction to alcohol, illegal or prescription drugs, and said he’s been clean and sober for 19 1/2 years. He also denied any mental disability and said he’s been seeing his mental health provider for almost a decade on a weekly basis.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.