Police identify woman killed in I-75 crash in Butler County

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead Friday night after a crash in West Chester.

It happened around 8 p.m. on southbound Interstate 75 just north of Tylersville Road, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

West Chester-residents William Frazier, 64, and Cathy Frazier, 60, were driving south on the interstate in a Lexus GX when an unknown black BMW also going south ”conducted an improper lane change in front of [the Fraziers].”

William swerved to avoid a crash, lost control, overturned and went off the interstate.

Both William and Cathy were ejected.

Cathy was pronounced dead at the scene.

William suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive. EMS transported him to UC West Chester Hospital.

If anyone has any information, contact OSP’s Hamilton Post at 513.863.4607.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

