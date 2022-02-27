Alternative baseball organization launching in Tri-State area

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A nationwide baseball organization for people with disabilities is expanding to the Tri-State area.

The Alternative Baseball Organization (ABO) originated in Dallas, Ga., to provide people ages 15 and older with autism or other special needs to play baseball.

The founder, Taylor Duncan, has autism and says he started ABO because he was often denied the opportunities growing up to play the sport he loves.

“We want to take this beyond the U.S.,” says Duncan. “This is my calling, and those in Cincy, for example, are about to benefit in ways we never thought possible before.”

Duncan says that his efforts to provide this authentic baseball experience are the result of encouragement from his mentors and coaches.

He’s traveled the country, speaking in several communities.

“Everything that I learn is on a social skills perspective and I want to give that back throughout the entire U.S. and beyond,” says Duncan.

The ABO affiliate team for the Cincinnati, northern Kentucky and southeastern Indiana areas is named the Tri-State Continentals.

“Right now we’re the only team locally that is operating,” says Bill Fenbers, the general manager for the Continentals. “That does not mean another team couldn’t pop up in northern Kentucky. There could be multiple teams.”

There are around 50 ABO teams across the nation getting ready for the Spring season.

The Continentals will begin practicing in Batavia on April 24.

“We’re gonna be pretty focused on calisthenics, getting players in shape, getting them active and migrating over to various aspects of baseball,” says Duncan.

Anyone interested in joining the Tri-State Continentals can visit the ABO affiliate website.

