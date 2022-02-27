Off-duty officer injured in 5-vehicle accident in Clifton, police say

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An off-duty officer is injured after a 5-vehicle accident occurred in Clifton Sunday morning, police say.

Officers say that the crash happened on Calhoun and Dennis Streets around 7:15 a.m.

The officer does have a head injury, police said.

Police say that no one was taken to the hospital.

Calhoun Street was closed for about an hour.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

