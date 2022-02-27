Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ohio, Kentucky governors meeting Monday to announce plans for Brent Spence Bridge funding

Gov. DeWine of Ohio and Gov. Beshear of Kentucky meet Monday to announce Brent Spence Bridge...
Gov. DeWine of Ohio and Gov. Beshear of Kentucky meet Monday to announce Brent Spence Bridge funding.(FOX19 NOW)
By Kaitlin Lewis
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear are holding a joint meeting Monday to announce new plans to secure funding in order to address traffic congestion on the Brent Spence Bridge.

The meeting will start at 2 p.m. at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington. The two governors will be joined by the Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray.

In January, Gov. Beshear laid out a budget proposal that included $250 million to support major transportation infrastructure goals, including building a new bridge next to the Brent Spence Bridge.

Last year, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet started a routine maintenance project to clean and paint the bridge, resulting in ramp and lane closures from March 2021 until being fully re-opened in November.

During that eight months, the bridge saw upwards of 160,000 vehicles a day, according to traffic counts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An off-duty officer is injured after a 5-vehicle crash happened in Clifton Sunday morning,...
Off-duty officer injured in 5-vehicle accident in Clifton, police say
Kentucky State Police say Shannon Gilday, 23, of Taylor Mill forced his way into the home of...
Murder at Kentucky mansion possibly motivated by home’s doomsday bunker, KSP says
Deadly crash on I-75 in Butler County
Police identify woman killed in I-75 crash in Butler County
Attorney Benjamin Dusing at a press conference on Nov. 13, 2020
Lawmakers file motion to suspend NKY attorney from practicing law in Ohio
The Alternative Baseball Organization (ABO) is expanding to the Tri-State area.
Alternative baseball organization launching in Tri-State area

Latest News

The Cincinnati-area humanitarian aid group Matthew 25: Ministries will ship disaster relief on...
Matthew 25: Ministries sends help to Ukraine Monday
Paul and Sarah Miracle.
Bengals fan with ALS who was gifted trip to Super Bowl alongside daughter now paying it forward
Ivanka Nebor is a Ukrainian doctor who has been living in Cincinnati for two years.
‘I know the streets:’ local doctor from Ukraine says she’s proud of her country
The Black History Month "Resource Explosion" event was held Saturday at the Price Hill...
Price Hill non-profits hold ‘resource explosion’ to promote success, unity in black communities
The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a two-year-old little boy named...
LMPD searching for father accused of taking 2-year-old son after boy’s mother was shot, killed in Newburg double shooting