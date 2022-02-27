Ohio, Kentucky governors meeting Monday to announce plans for Brent Spence Bridge funding

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear are holding a joint meeting Monday to announce new plans to secure funding in order to address traffic congestion on the Brent Spence Bridge.

The meeting will start at 2 p.m. at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington. The two governors will be joined by the Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray.

In January, Gov. Beshear laid out a budget proposal that included $250 million to support major transportation infrastructure goals, including building a new bridge next to the Brent Spence Bridge.

Last year, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet started a routine maintenance project to clean and paint the bridge, resulting in ramp and lane closures from March 2021 until being fully re-opened in November.

During that eight months, the bridge saw upwards of 160,000 vehicles a day, according to traffic counts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.