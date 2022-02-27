Ohio River rises along with temperatures while we stay dry!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Flood Advisory continues along the Ohio River from Adams/Lewis counties downstream to Boone/Dearborn counties - this includes Cincinnati. The river is expected to crest at 51.8 feet early Tuesday morning - less than a foot below flood stage.

Monday starts off with sunshine and cool conditions - and with clear skies and light winds, tri-state windshields will have some frost to scrape off before the morning commute! Clouds will increase later in the day Monday, but not before high temperatures rise in the mid-to-upper 40s! Fat Tuesday will have a mix of sun and clouds along with a surge of warmer air.

Ash Wednesday will top out in the low 60s with continued dry air, which continues through the workweek. A weak cold front will hinder temperatures on Thursday, but warmer air prevails by the weekend. The weekend will also be accompanied by rain chances, which looks to continue into the first full week of March!

River levels will be very close to flood stage, but fortunately after Tuesday, we expect falling levels in the Ohio River in the FOX19 NOW viewing area! (WXIX)

