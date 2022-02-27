Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Indiana Olympic skiers honored at Perfect North Slopes

Perfect North Slopes honors Olympic skiers as they return home to Indiana
By Drew Amman and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Two Dearborn County natives and Olympic skiers were honored at Perfect North Slopes Sunday afternoon.

Nick Goepper, 27, and Justin Schoenefeld, 23, attended an autograph signing and meet and greet at 3 p.m., according to Dearborn County officials.

Both Goepper and Schoenefeld got their starts at Perfect North Slopes, the popular ski resort located in northern Lawrenceburg, Ind.

Goepper, who started skiing at just 5 years old, is a three-time Olympian.

He took home silver in the Freeski slope event in Beijing. He also won the bronze in 2014 and silver in 2018 in the same event.

Schoenefeld went to the Olympics for the first time this year and won the gold in the mixed team aerials event.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An off-duty officer is injured after a 5-vehicle crash happened in Clifton Sunday morning,...
Off-duty officer injured in 5-vehicle accident in Clifton, police say
Kentucky State Police say Shannon Gilday, 23, of Taylor Mill forced his way into the home of...
Murder at Kentucky mansion possibly motivated by home’s doomsday bunker, KSP says
Deadly crash on I-75 in Butler County
Police identify woman killed in I-75 crash in Butler County
Attorney Benjamin Dusing at a press conference on Nov. 13, 2020
Lawmakers file motion to suspend NKY attorney from practicing law in Ohio
The Alternative Baseball Organization (ABO) is expanding to the Tri-State area.
Alternative baseball organization launching in Tri-State area

Latest News

The Cincinnati-area humanitarian aid group Matthew 25: Ministries will ship disaster relief on...
Matthew 25: Ministries sends help to Ukraine Monday
Paul and Sarah Miracle.
Bengals fan with ALS who was gifted trip to Super Bowl alongside daughter now paying it forward
Ivanka Nebor is a Ukrainian doctor who has been living in Cincinnati for two years.
‘I know the streets:’ local doctor from Ukraine says she’s proud of her country
The Black History Month "Resource Explosion" event was held Saturday at the Price Hill...
Price Hill non-profits hold ‘resource explosion’ to promote success, unity in black communities
The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a two-year-old little boy named...
LMPD searching for father accused of taking 2-year-old son after boy’s mother was shot, killed in Newburg double shooting