Sunny skies while temperatures warm

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Flood Advisory continues along the Ohio River. The river is expected to crest at 51.3 feet Early Tuesday Morning - less than a foot below flood stage.

Sunday will be seasonable as daytime highs reach the upper 40s. There will be plenty of sunshine over the region the next several days. Temperatures begin to warm on Fat Tuesday and we even get near 60 by Ash Wednesday! The dry steak continues through the work week with 60s by Friday. Rain chances return by the weekend, but warmer-than-normal air continues for the first weekend of March.

