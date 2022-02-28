$100K bond set for man accused of firing shots at box truck

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A judge set the bond amount for $100,000 for a man who is accused of firing shots at the driver of a boxed truck on Montgomery Road Friday.

Court documents state that Herlando M. Gwynn, 38, shot a 9 millimeter handgun at Timothy L. Carnes on I-71 North near Pfeiffer Road in an attempt to cause serious physical harm.

The driver told Hamilton County dispatchers that he had been shot at by the driver of a semi-truck.

The affidavit reads that Gwynn shot at the driver’s door because the driver kept cutting him off on the road.

According to a Hamilton County dispatcher, the boxed car had two bullet holes in the vehicle.

Gwynn is at the Hamilton County Detention Center.

According to jail records, he faces two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

His next court date will be on March 7 at 10:30 a.m.

