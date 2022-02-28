Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

$100K bond set for man accused of firing shots at box truck

Herlando Gwynn.
Herlando Gwynn.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A judge set the bond amount for $100,000 for a man who is accused of firing shots at the driver of a boxed truck on Montgomery Road Friday.

Court documents state that Herlando M. Gwynn, 38, shot a 9 millimeter handgun at Timothy L. Carnes on I-71 North near Pfeiffer Road in an attempt to cause serious physical harm.

The driver told Hamilton County dispatchers that he had been shot at by the driver of a semi-truck.

The affidavit reads that Gwynn shot at the driver’s door because the driver kept cutting him off on the road.

According to a Hamilton County dispatcher, the boxed car had two bullet holes in the vehicle.

Gwynn is at the Hamilton County Detention Center.

According to jail records, he faces two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

His next court date will be on March 7 at 10:30 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NKY teen transitions to homeschool after alleged bullying on Snapchat
Girls withdraw from NKY school due to alleged racist comments, death threats
Anthony Dangel (left) and his wife, Amy Rodriguez (right), have been indicted on charges in...
Tri-State fire lieutenant, wife indicted for endangering children
The death of 26-year-old Tyshawna Morris is being investigated by the Cincinnati Police...
Woman found dead in East Westwood identified
One person died after a shooting took place in North Avondale Monday, police said.
Prosecutor Deters blasts juvenile court after ‘violent criminal’ continuously released
Cincinnati Reds Opening Day will be postponed until at least mid-April and possibly longer due...
Tickets refunded, parade postponed as Reds’ Opening Day delayed again

Latest News

Gas prices shot up the Tri-State overnight, jumping more than 60 cents in some spots. It’ll...
Gas prices shoot up across Tri-State
Pastor shares realities in Ukraine as both sons defend country
Ukrainian bishop with sons on front lines shares realities of war
US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky)
Ohio, Kentucky Senators react to Biden’s State of the Union address
Delhi police investigate after a dog attack left a teenage girl hospitalized.
Officer kills dog attacking 13-year-old girl in Delhi, police say
Stacey Schuchart and Sean Buttery Jr.
Court docs: NKY woman pleads guilty to fatal beating of 1-year-old son