Bengals fan with ALS who was gifted trip to Super Bowl alongside daughter now paying it forward

WARREN COUNTY, OH (WXIX) - After a Bengals fan with a life-threatening disease was gifted the trip of a lifetime, he and his daughter are paying it forward.

Thanks to the generosity of hundreds of loved ones and strangers, Paul Miracle and his daughter Sarah Miracle, both huge Bengals fans, traveled to the Super Bowl to watch the team play.

Sarah raised more than $30,000 in donations through a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of the trip. Delta Air Lines donated airfare to them too.

“It was everything I thought it would be and a whole lot more,” Paul said.

Watching the biggest football game of the season together was a one-of-a-kind bonding experience for the Warren County father-daughter duo because Paul is battling ALS and does not know how much time he has left.

“It was just unbelievable,” Paul said. “The response we got - people we didn’t even know, coming up and taking pictures with us.”

Now that they are settled back into their regular routines, Paul and Sarah are ready to give back. They announced on Sunday that they have enough money left over to make a sizeable donation to the Central and Southern Ohio Chapter of the ALS Association.

“We received enough money to be able to pay it forward to other ALS people in the amount of about $10,000,” Paul said.

Not only could donations help researchers find a cure for ALS, Paul and Sarah believe it could also help others who have been diagnosed with the disease.

“It’s unbelievable, and it brings me to tears thinking about it,” Sarah said. “Being able to have the trip of a lifetime, making memories that I’ll be able to forever hold dear, and then on top of it, being able to give back.”

With football season months away again, Paul and Sarah will have to wait to watch another Bengals game together, but Sarah says their mission to make a difference in the lives of those with ALS never stops and never slows down.

“We don’t have a cure, so it’s always gonna be a fight, so, as long as he’s fighting, I’m fighting too,” Sarah said.

On top of the $10,000 donation to the ALS Association, Paul and Sarah are organizing an ALS fundraiser. The second annual “Chef Paul food truck rally” is scheduled for July 23 at Springboro North Park.

Sarah and Paul said they are still looking for volunteers and sponsors. Anyone interested in helping or in learning more information can contact Sarah via email at zaydesmom@outlook.com.

The two said they hope to see all of the people who donated to help send them to the Super Bowl at the July event so that they can thank everyone in person.

