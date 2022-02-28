Big deadline set for Monday in MLB lockout discussions

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds are scheduled to face the Chicago Cubs March 31 at Great American Ball Park, but Monday is a key deadline during the second longest work stoppage in baseball history.

Major League Baseball is in a lockout and MLB is threatening to cancel regular season games if a labor deal is not in place by today.

Issues like the luxury tax, the minimum salary and size of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players are at the forefront.

“There’s two main ones. The first is trying to pay young players more. Under the old system, a player like Reds Second Baseman Jonathan India would basically make the league minimum for the first three seasons of his career, then enter arbitration to where he’s paid more to his value. I think both MLB and the players agree that if young players are playing well, they should be paid what their value is,” Bobby Nightengale, Cincinnati Enquirer Reds Beat Writer said.

There’s no salary cap in baseball, but the competitive balance tax is as ‘close as it gets,’ Nightengale points out.

“The owners are trying to cut down on, like the Dodgers, and the Mets are sort of going on that track where they’re going to spend more than any other team. I think the owners as a group are saying hey, we want to cut back on that and say okay hey we don’t want teams to spend a lot more than everybody else and if they do, there’s going to be significant penalties. The players on the other hand say if a team wants to spend, if the Dodgers want to spend more than everyone else, let ‘em. That’s kind of the reason they don’t have a salary cap,” Nightengale added.

While Reds major leaguers can’t be on the grounds at their spring training site or have any contact with the manager, coaches or team personnel during the lockout, some minor leaguers are working out at the Reds Spring Training site in Goodyear, Arizona.

The problem is, the less time minor leaguers have to prove themselves in spring training, the more that could reduce their chances of making the big league roster.

“Whenever spring training starts, it’s going to be condensed, whether it’s in two weeks or if it starts in a month, so unfortunately for a lot of the young guys you’re just not going to have a chance to win jobs out of spring training. One, just for the fact that the season might start late, and two you just don’t have that chance to impress coaches over a six week span,” Nightengale said.

One example is Nick Lodolo.

The southpaw impressed at Double-A last year before going to Triple-A, and while he’s working with minor league coaches, he doesn’t have the chance to face big league hitters right now in spring training due to the lockout.

Furthermore, he currently doesn’t have the chance to work with Reds Pitching Coach Derek Johnson.

Another pitching prospect to watch, Graham Ashcraft threw 44 innings during a stretch without giving up an earned run last year in time at High-A Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga.

Minor league games are slated to start on time but as for the lockout, spring training games are canceled through March 7.

