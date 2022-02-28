Contests
Cincinnati man dies in Barren County, KY crash

Kentucky State Police were at the scene of a crash that killed a Cincinnati man.
Kentucky State Police were at the scene of a crash that killed a Cincinnati man.(WSMV)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:06 AM EST
BARREN COUNTY, KY (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man died after a crash that happened in Cave City, Kentucky, Sunday afternoon, according to the Kentucky State Police.

KSP says that the driver of a 2013 Nissan Juke Mark D. Baughan, 70, died after a crash happened on I-65 near Dinosaur World.

Baughan was driving northbound on the highway around 3:20 p.m. when he lost control of the car and hit the center concrete barrier wall causing the Nissan to overturn.

Troopers say that Mark was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died. The passenger Laura Baughan, 68, was taken to TJ Samson Hospital for minor injuries.

It is unclear if speed and/or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

