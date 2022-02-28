Cincinnati School Board names Iranetta Wright as new superintendent

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The new superintendent of Cincinnati Public Schools is Iranetta Wright.

The Board of Education announced Wright at its Monday meeting after a six-month search that included feedback from parents, students and staff as well as other stakeholders.

She is expected to start at the beginning of May.

“I thank the Board for their decision and belief in my ability to lead our District to the next level as we make Cincinnati Public Schools the public school choice for children and families of our city,” Wright said Monday. “I am also appreciative of the community support as we embark on this journey. I’m looking forward to leading this district. We’re going to hit the ground running to learn, grow and develop together. Let’s get to work.”

Congratulations to Iranetta Rayborn Wright (@principallearns), the next Superintendent of Cincinnati Public Schools! This evening, your CPS Board of Ed unanimously voted to appoint her the position. I am excited to work with her! pic.twitter.com/g6cawD73NH — Mike Moroski (@mike_moroski) February 28, 2022

Wright, a Florida native, most recently served as Detroit Public Schools deputy superintendent. The Detroit school district has 53,000 students and 7,200 employees.

Previously Wright worked for 25 years in Jacksonville with Duvall County Schools as teacher, assistant principal, middle-and high-school principal, regional superintendent and ultimately chief of schools.

Said CPS School Board President Ben Lindy, “We are incredibly excited to begin this new chapter at Cincinnati Public Schools Choosing a new superintendent is one of the most important roles of a board of education. We are extremely grateful for the input of community, parents, students and staff, as well as the hard work of our executive search firm, Alma Advisory Group. We believe we have chosen the best candidate, one who is committed to transformative, positive change for our students, community and staff.”

More than 50 potential candidates applied for the position from districts across the country.

The district narrowed the applicants down to a list of three last month. The other finalists included interim CPS Superintendent Tianay Amat and Middletown City Schools Superintendent Marlon Styles.

Amat will continue as CPS deputy superintendent.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead our incredible district for the last eight months. I welcome Ms. Wright to CPS and look forward to ensuring a smooth transition,” Amat said.

Laura Mitchell announced in May 2021 she was stepping away from the superintendent position after 27 years with the district.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.