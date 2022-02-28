COVID vaccine interest waning in rural Kentucky County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - It was a low turnout at Monday’s school COVID-19 vaccine clinic as the interest in it is starting to wane, according to the Buffalo Trace District Health Department director.

As most of the students headed home after the final bell, there were only two who stayed behind to get their shots.

“People were calling us and yelling at us when we didn’t have the vaccine,” Buffalo Trace District Health Department Director Victor McKay.

And now, things have changed.

”When I ask, ‘where have you been?’ They wanted to take a wait-and-see attitude,” says McKay. “I guess they wanted to see. I even had one guy say, ‘well, I wanted to see if you were still standing, Vic.’ So, he just got his first one two weeks ago.”

Armed with 100 pediatric doses and 60 of the adult versions, two nurses were there Monday to administer the vaccine.

Robertson County is in the lower percentile of the population in Kentucky that is fully vaccinated with just 37%.

Compare that to Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties with at least 60% of its population fully vaccinated.

The local health department has even utilized the members of the Kentucky National Guard in an effort to increase the vaccination percentage rates.

“I really thought we would get to 75 or 80 [percent vaccinated]. That was my goal, but now, it’s just to a point where people know where we are. They know when the dates they can come in and get the vaccine,” explained Director McKay.

As far as vaccines are concerned, the supply is here. It is just a matter of convincing people to get their shots.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.