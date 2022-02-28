Ohio, Kentucky to split $2B cost for Brent Spence Companion Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced plans to jointly apply for $2 billion in federal funds to build the Brent Spence Companion Bridge and improve the existing bridge.

Applying for and using federal funds for the project means there will be no tolls, Gov. Beshear said Monday. The funding is part of the bipartisan federal infrastructure bill that allocates at least $39 billion for bridge projects.

Each state will pay for the approach work on their respective end of the bridge. The plan is to build the companion bridge to the west of the Brent Spence Bridge.

Current estimates for each state are $1.31 billion for Kentucky and $1.48 billion for Ohio, according to each state’s transportation department.

The project will be paid for using a mix of federal, state and local dollars if grant funding is secured.

“For decades, the backups on the Brent Spence Bridge have frustrated drivers, hindered economic development and slowed supply chain deliveries. Today, a solution is in reach, and we are committed to aggressively working together to secure this funding to help us fix this transportation nightmare once and for all. “Not only will this project improve quality of life for drivers in Ohio and Kentucky, but keeping this major transportation network open and moving will also have a significant positive impact on our national economy and national security.”

Gov. DeWine’s office said the second bridge would “add much-needed capacity by separating local and through traffic to ease the ongoing traffic backups.”

Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks said the grant applications will be submitted in the next few months with decisions coming in the fall.

Gov. Beshear said he wants to break ground as soon as 2023 if all goes as planned.

The timeframe to complete the build would be around five years, Marchbanks added.

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman issued the following statement applauding the memorandum:

“Today’s announcement is great news for Cincinnati, as well as the larger region, and it brings us one step closer to a new companion bridge, which will ease traffic along the Corridor. Ohio’s transportation needs were a top priority of mine during negotiations of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which has helped pave the way for today’s milestone. I will continue to work with state and federal partners on both sides of the river to ensure this project comes to fruition.”

OKI CEO Mark Policinski:

“Today’s announcement is encouraging news for the Cincinnati region, which has struggled with the need for a new bridge for decade. Because of the leadership of the Governors, combined with Senator Portman’s leadership in forging bipartisan infrastructure legislation, this project will hopefully be able to move forward without tolls, which has been an ongoing obstacle to its progression.

