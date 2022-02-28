‘I know the streets:’ local doctor from Ukraine says she’s proud of her country

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The invasion of Ukraine continues to take its toll, and for some in the Tri-State, it hits close to home.

Ivanka Nebor says she’s been worried for her loved ones in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

“To see all of the photos that show where were the destroyed buildings,” says Nebor. “Where were the fires. I know the streets.”

Nebor says that her family in Ukraine is safe in a shelter right now, but that it’s painful to watch the devastation from a distance and not be able to be with them.

Nebor is a doctor and a research program at the UC brought her to Cincinnati two years ago.

“Kyiv is my hometown,” she said. “...and I should tell you that it was the most peaceful nation.”

Unfortunately, Kyiv is now one of the hot spots for the Russian attacks.

Nebor says she keeps her phone close to her always to stay up to date with news and check in with her friends and family when possible.

These says have been difficult, but Nebor says she has never been prouder of her country.

Stay up to date with the coverage and find ways to help Ukraine on our website.

