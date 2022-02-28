Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

‘I know the streets:’ local doctor from Ukraine says she’s proud of her country

By Andrea Medina and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The invasion of Ukraine continues to take its toll, and for some in the Tri-State, it hits close to home.

Ivanka Nebor says she’s been worried for her loved ones in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

“To see all of the photos that show where were the destroyed buildings,” says Nebor. “Where were the fires. I know the streets.”

Nebor says that her family in Ukraine is safe in a shelter right now, but that it’s painful to watch the devastation from a distance and not be able to be with them.

Nebor is a doctor and a research program at the UC brought her to Cincinnati two years ago.

“Kyiv is my hometown,” she said. “...and I should tell you that it was the most peaceful nation.”

Unfortunately, Kyiv is now one of the hot spots for the Russian attacks.

Nebor says she keeps her phone close to her always to stay up to date with news and check in with her friends and family when possible.

These says have been difficult, but Nebor says she has never been prouder of her country.

Stay up to date with the coverage and find ways to help Ukraine on our website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An off-duty officer is injured after a 5-vehicle crash happened in Clifton Sunday morning,...
Off-duty officer injured in 5-vehicle accident in Clifton, police say
Kentucky State Police say Shannon Gilday, 23, of Taylor Mill forced his way into the home of...
Murder at Kentucky mansion possibly motivated by home’s doomsday bunker, KSP says
Deadly crash on I-75 in Butler County
Police identify woman killed in I-75 crash in Butler County
Attorney Benjamin Dusing at a press conference on Nov. 13, 2020
Lawmakers file motion to suspend NKY attorney from practicing law in Ohio
The Alternative Baseball Organization (ABO) is expanding to the Tri-State area.
Alternative baseball organization launching in Tri-State area

Latest News

The Cincinnati-area humanitarian aid group Matthew 25: Ministries will ship disaster relief on...
Matthew 25: Ministries sends help to Ukraine Monday
Paul and Sarah Miracle.
Bengals fan with ALS who was gifted trip to Super Bowl alongside daughter now paying it forward
The Black History Month "Resource Explosion" event was held Saturday at the Price Hill...
Price Hill non-profits hold ‘resource explosion’ to promote success, unity in black communities
The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a two-year-old little boy named...
LMPD searching for father accused of taking 2-year-old son after boy’s mother was shot, killed in Newburg double shooting