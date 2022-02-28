Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man arrested, charged with murder in NKY assistant prosecutor’s slaying

There is a possible motive in the shooting death of a former Boone and Gallatin County assistant prosecutor.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WXIX) - A 23-year-old man accused of killing a Northern Kentucky assistant prosecutor is under arrest, Kentucky State Police announced Monday.

The search for Shannon Gilday, of Taylor Mill, ended about 4:30 a.m. when he was located by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, police wrote on Facebook.

A deputy spotted Gilday walking along Barnes Mill Road and took him into custody without incident. Police say he was not armed.

Gilday is charged with Murder, Burglary 1st Degree, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree, and two counts of Attempted Murder.

Police have been searching for Gilday since last week.

They say he forced his way into the home of former Kentucky State Rep. C. Wesley Morgan on Tuesday, Feb. 22. and killed 32-year-old Jordan Morgan while she was in bed.

Jordan is the daughter of the ex-state representative.

The home where the murder occurred is a $6.5 million mansion that is equipped with a doomsday bunker, Garretts Real Estate Group’s website shows.

State police confirmed to FOX19 NOW on Friday that Gilday possibly targeted the Richmond home because of the bunker.

KSP did say they do not know for sure if that was the motive, but it could be.

The 2,000 square-foot shelter is built 26′ underground and can “withstand a Seismic 12 earthquake” and it has two escape tunnels, the website shows.

Gilday served in the Army beginning in August 2018 and was never deployed, according to a US Army spokesperson.

He held the rank of private when he was dishonorably discharged in October 2019, a source confirms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Dangel (left) and his wife, Amy Rodriguez (right), have been indicted on charges in...
Tri-State fire lieutenant, wife indicted for endangering children
An off-duty officer is injured after a 5-vehicle crash happened in Clifton Sunday morning,...
Off-duty officer injured in 5-vehicle accident in Clifton, police say
Paul and Sarah Miracle.
Bengals fan with ALS who was gifted trip to Super Bowl alongside daughter now paying it forward
Kentucky State Police say Shannon Gilday, 23, of Taylor Mill forced his way into the home of...
Murder at Kentucky mansion possibly motivated by home’s doomsday bunker, KSP says

Latest News

Clock ticking for Over-the-Rhine bell tower facing demolition
Judge blocks city demo permit for historic OTR bell tower
Bellevue Mayor Charlie Cleves and members of the Party Source team on Monday, Feb. 28 as a city...
Party Source to halt sale of Russian alcohol, donate proceeds from Ukrainian vodka
Officials say a toddler left unattended in a car crashed the vehicle into a dollar store in...
Plaquemine woman cited after toddler crashes car into Dollar General, police say
There is renewed debate Monday of legalizing sports betting in Kentucky after a series of...
Ky. representative unveils several bills related to sports betting
Mason City Schools to end mask requirement on buses