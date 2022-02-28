March for Ukraine held in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Large crowds marched through downtown Cincinnati Monday to show support for Ukraine.

The march started at Fountain Square and made its way to City Hall.

According to the Associated Press, several anti-war rallies have taken place worldwide after Russia invaded Ukraine last week.

Similar rallies were held in Ohio on Friday and over the weekend.

On Feb. 25, several people rallied in Loveland in support of the people of Ukraine. Another rally was held in Cleveland over the weekend.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced a day of prayer for Feb. 27 to show solidarity with the Ukrainian community.

According to AP, Western sanctions in Russia have triggered the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

AP also says that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans on meeting with Russian officials.

It is unclear where the meeting will be nor what they will be discussed.

