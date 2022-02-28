Mason City Schools to end mask requirement on buses

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Mason school district will no longer enforce a mask mandate on its buses.

District Superintendent Jonathan Cooper announced the news Monday citing “significant declines” in the number of COVID-19 cases in schools and the community.

“As a result of that data, dramatically reduced student and staff absenteeism, and new CDC guidance,” Cooper wrote, “beginning March 1, 2022, all Mason City Schools students, staff and visitors will no longer be required to wear face masks while riding the bus.

Face masks remain optional in district buildings.

Students and staff who wish to continue to wear masks in the school or on the bus can continue to do so.

The new CDC guidance Cooper references was issued Feb. 25. It removes face masks requirements on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems including early care and education/child care programs.

Watch Cooper’s full message below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.