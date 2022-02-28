Matthew 25 Ministries sends aid to Ukraine, surrounding zones

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As the crisis in Ukraine continues, people here in the Tri-State are continuing to offer help to those that have had to leave their homes.

Matthew 25 Ministries sends emergency and personal care items to Ukraine and the areas surrounding the country after more than 100,000 people have been forced to flee their homes.

Matthew 25 has been working with partner agencies in this region for decades.

“We have partners in those areas [of Ukraine] that have been working there for a long, long time,” explains Director of Disaster Relief Ben Williams. “We’ve been connected with them for many years, so we’ve already shipped to them previously, and there was some aid already in place for the situation occurred. They were able to quickly and effectively start helping people. So, they’re able to handle those logistics once they get the supplies from us to be able to get those in place people that need them.”

One truck full of supplies left Monday, and more will leave in the coming days.

Most of the supplies will go to emergency shelters and evacuation centers. Many of the people staying at these places had to leave their homes with little to no supplies.

Matthew 25 is sending everything from clothing to first aid kits and even toiletries. They say they’re ready to help the people of Ukraine that have lost so much in such a short time.

If you would like to help, Matthew 25 Ministries is collecting supplies in person, and you can always donate monetarily.

These are the things you can drop off at their facility located at 11083 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242:

Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.

Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, etc.

First-aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first-aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc.

Clothing: New and gently used clothing.

You can also donate money here or they are always looking for volunteers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.