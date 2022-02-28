Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Matthew 25: Ministries sends help to Ukraine Monday

The Cincinnati-area humanitarian aid group Matthew 25: Ministries will ship disaster relief on...
The Cincinnati-area humanitarian aid group Matthew 25: Ministries will ship disaster relief on Monday to Ukrainian refugees and others who are impacted by the Russian attack.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - The Cincinnati-area humanitarian aid group Matthew 25: Ministries will ship disaster relief on Monday to Ukrainian refugees and others who are impacted by the Russian attack.

Matthew 25 in Blue Ash has been working with its partners who are already in the European country to provide personal care supplies, paper products, and clothing.

Russian troops launched a large-scale attack and invasion on Ukraine last week.

More than 400,000 people have fled Ukraine into Poland and other neighboring countries, according to the spokesman for the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), Chris Melzer.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said Sunday that, so far, 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed, including 14 children. An additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded.

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating worries

You can still donate to help Matthew 25 restock during their response and for future disasters:

  • Monetary donations: Donate online or mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242 (100% of donated funds designated for Ukraine will be used for the purpose intended).
  • Product donations: The following product donations will be accepted at our facility located at 11083 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242:
    • Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.
    • Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, etc.
    • Clothing: New and gently-used clothing

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An off-duty officer is injured after a 5-vehicle crash happened in Clifton Sunday morning,...
Off-duty officer injured in 5-vehicle accident in Clifton, police say
Kentucky State Police say Shannon Gilday, 23, of Taylor Mill forced his way into the home of...
Murder at Kentucky mansion possibly motivated by home’s doomsday bunker, KSP says
Deadly crash on I-75 in Butler County
Police identify woman killed in I-75 crash in Butler County
Attorney Benjamin Dusing at a press conference on Nov. 13, 2020
Lawmakers file motion to suspend NKY attorney from practicing law in Ohio
The Alternative Baseball Organization (ABO) is expanding to the Tri-State area.
Alternative baseball organization launching in Tri-State area

Latest News

Paul and Sarah Miracle.
Bengals fan with ALS who was gifted trip to Super Bowl alongside daughter now paying it forward
Ivanka Nebor is a Ukrainian doctor who has been living in Cincinnati for two years.
‘I know the streets:’ local doctor from Ukraine says she’s proud of her country
The Black History Month "Resource Explosion" event was held Saturday at the Price Hill...
Price Hill non-profits hold ‘resource explosion’ to promote success, unity in black communities
The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a two-year-old little boy named...
LMPD searching for father accused of taking 2-year-old son after boy’s mother was shot, killed in Newburg double shooting