Matthew 25: Ministries sends help to Ukraine Monday

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - The Cincinnati-area humanitarian aid group Matthew 25: Ministries will ship disaster relief on Monday to Ukrainian refugees and others who are impacted by the Russian attack.

Matthew 25 in Blue Ash has been working with its partners who are already in the European country to provide personal care supplies, paper products, and clothing.

Russian troops launched a large-scale attack and invasion on Ukraine last week.

More than 400,000 people have fled Ukraine into Poland and other neighboring countries, according to the spokesman for the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), Chris Melzer.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said Sunday that, so far, 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed, including 14 children. An additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded.

This is the refugee figure from Ukraine 🇺🇦. For now. Some women and children, most men stayed behind, waited 40, 50 hours in freezing temperatures. It is snowing right now. What is the first thing they see when they are safe? Often this. 👇#Ukraine #UNHCR pic.twitter.com/5eklFFu5Bb — Chris Melzer (@ChrisMelzer_NYC) February 28, 2022

You can still donate to help Matthew 25 restock during their response and for future disasters:

Monetary donations: Donate online or mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242 (100% of donated funds designated for Ukraine will be used for the purpose intended).

Product donations: The following product donations will be accepted at our facility located at 11083 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242: Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc. Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, etc. Clothing: New and gently-used clothing



