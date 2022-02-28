Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Mayor’s Career Expo to be held this weekend

An example of a job application, which is provided by Brome-Tioga Workforce NY.
An example of a job application, which is provided by Brome-Tioga Workforce NY.(WBNG 12 News)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Mayor’s Career Expo is being held at Duke Energy Convention Center this Saturday.

Mayor Aftab Pureval will be welcoming teens and adults to the event that allows for employers to connect with Cincinnati’s job seekers.

The Mayor’s Career Expo works in conjunction with the Cincinnati Recreation Commission’s Youth to Work (Y2WK) program in designing an event that brings together local employers and approximately 1200+ high school seniors, recent graduates, and college students from local colleges and universities.

This event will give employers access to qualified individuals and recent graduates that are seeking seasonal and long-term employment opportunities.

The event is free and open to the public.

It will be held on March 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applications can be found online here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NKY teen transitions to homeschool after alleged bullying on Snapchat
Girls withdraw from NKY school due to alleged racist comments, death threats
Anthony Dangel (left) and his wife, Amy Rodriguez (right), have been indicted on charges in...
Tri-State fire lieutenant, wife indicted for endangering children
The death of 26-year-old Tyshawna Morris is being investigated by the Cincinnati Police...
Woman found dead in East Westwood identified
One person died after a shooting took place in North Avondale Monday, police said.
Prosecutor Deters blasts juvenile court after ‘violent criminal’ continuously released
Cincinnati Reds Opening Day will be postponed until at least mid-April and possibly longer due...
Tickets refunded, parade postponed as Reds’ Opening Day delayed again

Latest News

Allworth Advice: Shopping better at Target
Allworth Advice: Shopping better at Target
Allworth Advice: COVID-19 travel refunds going away
Allworth Advice: COVID-19 travel refunds going away
Skyline is celebrating National Chili Day.
Skyline delivered special package to newborns on National Chili Day
Allworth Advice: Saving money at the pump
Allworth Advice: Saving money at the pump