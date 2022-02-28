Mayor’s Career Expo to be held this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Mayor’s Career Expo is being held at Duke Energy Convention Center this Saturday.

Mayor Aftab Pureval will be welcoming teens and adults to the event that allows for employers to connect with Cincinnati’s job seekers.

The Mayor’s Career Expo works in conjunction with the Cincinnati Recreation Commission’s Youth to Work (Y2WK) program in designing an event that brings together local employers and approximately 1200+ high school seniors, recent graduates, and college students from local colleges and universities.

This event will give employers access to qualified individuals and recent graduates that are seeking seasonal and long-term employment opportunities.

The event is free and open to the public.

It will be held on March 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applications can be found online here.

