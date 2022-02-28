Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ohio legislation protecting religious expression in student extracurricular activities becomes law

Noor-Alex Abukaram was disqualified from a cross country meet because her hijab violated a...
Noor-Alex Abukaram was disqualified from a cross country meet because her hijab violated a uniform policy. She says she ran races before, and it was never a problem.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill into law on Monday to stop schools and athletic conferences from banning religious apparel during extra-curricilar activities.

Senate Bill 181 was inspired by a Sylvania Cross Country runner, Noor Alexandria Abukaram. She was disqualified from a cross country meet in 2019 for wearing her hijab without getting prior approval.

The bill was sponsored by state Senator Theresa Gavarone of Bowling Green. In addition to prohibiting any bans on religious apparel, it also removes any requirement for athletes to get advanced approval to wear religious garments.

The bill passed the Ohio House in a unanimous vote earlier this month.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NKY teen transitions to homeschool after alleged bullying on Snapchat
Girls withdraw from NKY school due to alleged racist comments, death threats
Anthony Dangel (left) and his wife, Amy Rodriguez (right), have been indicted on charges in...
Tri-State fire lieutenant, wife indicted for endangering children
The death of 26-year-old Tyshawna Morris is being investigated by the Cincinnati Police...
Woman found dead in East Westwood identified
One person died after a shooting took place in North Avondale Monday, police said.
Prosecutor Deters blasts juvenile court after ‘violent criminal’ continuously released
Cincinnati Reds Opening Day will be postponed until at least mid-April and possibly longer due...
Tickets refunded, parade postponed as Reds’ Opening Day delayed again

Latest News

Gas prices shot up the Tri-State overnight, jumping more than 60 cents in some spots. It’ll...
Gas prices shoot up across Tri-State
Pastor shares realities in Ukraine as both sons defend country
Ukrainian bishop with sons on front lines shares realities of war
US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky)
Ohio, Kentucky Senators react to Biden’s State of the Union address
Delhi police investigate after a dog attack left a teenage girl hospitalized.
Officer kills dog attacking 13-year-old girl in Delhi, police say
Stacey Schuchart and Sean Buttery Jr.
Court docs: NKY woman pleads guilty to fatal beating of 1-year-old son