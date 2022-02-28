Price Hill non-profits hold ‘resource explosion’ to promote success, unity in black communities

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several non-profit organizations came together Saturday to promote “peace, success and unity” to youth in black communities.

The community resource event, called “Black History Month Resource Explosion,” was held at the Price Hill Recreation Center.

Some of the non-profits who offered their resources were Santa Maria Community Services, Mentoring Young Men, Boys to Men United and the Greater Cincinnati Urban League.

Torrence Jones, the founder of the Greater Cincinnati Urban League, says that young people have to learn about personal accountability and financial literacy.

“Unification is what we’re missing in 2022 that we had in the ‘70s in the ‘80s, and even partially in the ‘90s,” says Jones. “We need unification and the understanding of who we are and where it is we can go.”

Jones says his job is to teach children and young men the importance of helping yourself and your community.

“We don’t have to be the employees, but be the employer. Once you become the black employer, you can begin to employ those that actually look like you and build up the community and take us up out of what we call the financial desserts.”

Cindy Shields with Boys to Men United says that it’s time “to get our youth off of the streets and mold them into the men we need in our communities.”

Shields adds that the non-profit helps in dealing with anger management and learning to dress the appropriate way.

Organizers say this will not be a one-time event. They will visit the numerous Cincinnati Recreation Centers in underserved communities to continue to reach the youth and young adults in the area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.