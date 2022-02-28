Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Russian restaurant in California gets hateful threats due to Russian invasion

A San Diego Russian restaurant is receiving threats due to the War in Ukraine. (SOURCE: KFMB, IKE GAZARYAN, CNN)
By Regina Ahn
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (KFMB) – A restaurant owner in California says he is dealing with threats because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The name of his restaurant is what’s causing the backlash.

Ike Gazaryan has owned the Pushkin Restaurant in the Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego for the last seven years. Because the restaurant’s name is Russian, it’s recently been getting calls and threats including one where someone calls Gazaryan a “disgusting Russian ----” and accuses him of killing their uncle and family.

With the war happening in Ukraine, Gazaryan says the calls have gotten progressively worse over the last few days, over the phone and online.

“Someone said they would come by and blow up the restaurant,” he said. “And this is payback for what Russians are doing in Ukraine.”

The bigger problem is that Gazaryan isn’t even Russian, he’s Armenian, and the majority of his staff is actually from Ukraine. Gazaryan hopes people consider these facts before they send any more threats.

“Pushkin Russian Restaurant supports Ukrainian people and their choice for their freedom, their choice for their life and to be able to control their own country,” Gazaryan said.

Gazaryan also says his staff has pooled together money to send to Ukraine, and the food he proudly serves is not dedicated to one location or Russia specifically.

“I basically took the best dishes from different regions and put them on one menu,” he said. “So, saying I have a Russian menu would be a mistake.”

Despite the threats, the thought of changing his restaurant name is off the table, he says.

“I don’t wanna do that, because this is the restaurant that has been here, and the Russians in the United States do support Ukraine and support the people,” Gazaryan said.

He says the food served at the restaurant is for everyone, and he hopes for peace overseas in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 KFMB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NKY teen transitions to homeschool after alleged bullying on Snapchat
Girls withdraw from NKY school due to alleged racist comments, death threats
Anthony Dangel (left) and his wife, Amy Rodriguez (right), have been indicted on charges in...
Tri-State fire lieutenant, wife indicted for endangering children
The death of 26-year-old Tyshawna Morris is being investigated by the Cincinnati Police...
Woman found dead in East Westwood identified
One person died after a shooting took place in North Avondale Monday, police said.
Prosecutor Deters blasts juvenile court after ‘violent criminal’ continuously released
Cincinnati Reds Opening Day will be postponed until at least mid-April and possibly longer due...
Tickets refunded, parade postponed as Reds’ Opening Day delayed again

Latest News

Dramatic video captures floor collapsing during teen's party
About 150 teens were at a party in Colorado when the floor collapsed, first responders say.
Caught on video: Floor collapses under teenagers during over-capacity party
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will ‘pay’
Gas prices shot up the Tri-State overnight, jumping more than 60 cents in some spots. It’ll...
Gas prices shoot up across Tri-State
Ketanji Brown Jackson is set to meet with four top senators Wednesday.
Supreme Court nominee Jackson heading to Capitol Hill