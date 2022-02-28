Sunny skies while temperatures warm

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Flood Advisory continues along the Ohio River. The river is expected to crest at 51.3 feet Early Tuesday Morning - less than a foot below flood stage.

There will be plenty of sunshine over the region the next several days. On Fat Tuesday, daytime highs will flirt with 60 degrees. It will be in the low 60s on Ash Wednesday! The dry steak continues through the week. Rain chances return by the weekend, but the warmer-than-normal air sticks around.

