Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Tri-State fire lieutenant, wife indicted for endangering children

Tri-State fire lieutenant, wife indicted for endangering children
By Kim Schupp and Ken Brown
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A lieutenant with the Miami Township Fire Department in Hamilton County and his wife have been indicted on charges of endangering children.

According to the Cheviot Police Department, an investigation alleged child abuse at a home on Trevor Avenue.

After a lengthy investigation, they said it was determined Anthony Dangel and Amy Dangel, AKA Amy Rodriguez, were suspects in the child abuse case.

Anthony was indicted on one count of endangering children and Amy was indicted on 11 counts of endangering children.

According to the fire department’s Facebook page, Anthony Dangel was promoted to lieutenant in May of 2021 and has been with the department for 14 years.

Amy was also employed by the fire department until December of 2019, according to the department fire chief.

There was alleged physical and emotional abuse done to the juvenile victim, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor’s office said there were physical beatings and the victim was withheld food and severely underweight.

Deters said Rodriguez also physically abused the victim by beating the victim with belts and spoons.

It was also stated the victim was strapped to the bed, was not provided adequate clothing, bedding or blankets and was forced to stand in a corner for entire days at a time for weeks.

“As a result of this abuse, the victim suffers from PTSD and persistent damage to his legs and feet as a result of being forced to stand for significant periods of time,” Deters said.

Both have been arrested and are being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center while they await arraignment.

Amy faces a maximum sentence of 88 years in prison.

Anthony faces a three year maximum sentence. He is on paid administrative leave pending the criminal investigation and court proceedings, the chief said.

“This is disgusting and senseless. This is not a parent who lost control and made a mistake, but a woman who purposefully tortured a child for years.

“To do this to a child is beyond comprehension. There are some people who should simply never be parents.

“These two should never be permitted around children again, and we will do everything in our power to make sure that is the case,” Deters commented on the case.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An off-duty officer is injured after a 5-vehicle crash happened in Clifton Sunday morning,...
Off-duty officer injured in 5-vehicle accident in Clifton, police say
Paul and Sarah Miracle.
Bengals fan with ALS who was gifted trip to Super Bowl alongside daughter now paying it forward
Kentucky State Police say Shannon Gilday, 23, of Taylor Mill forced his way into the home of...
Murder at Kentucky mansion possibly motivated by home’s doomsday bunker, KSP says
A deputy spotted 23-year-old Shannon Gilday walking along Barnes Mill Road and took him into...
Man arrested, charged with murder in NKY assistant prosecutor’s slaying

Latest News

Clock ticking for Over-the-Rhine bell tower facing demolition
Judge blocks city demo permit for historic OTR bell tower
Bellevue Mayor Charlie Cleves and members of the Party Source team on Monday, Feb. 28 as a city...
Party Source to halt sale of Russian alcohol, donate proceeds from Ukrainian vodka
Officials say a toddler left unattended in a car crashed the vehicle into a dollar store in...
Plaquemine woman cited after toddler crashes car into Dollar General, police say
There is renewed debate Monday of legalizing sports betting in Kentucky after a series of...
Ky. representative unveils several bills related to sports betting
Mason City Schools to end mask requirement on buses