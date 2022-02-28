Tri-State fire lieutenant, wife indicted for endangering children

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A lieutenant with the Miami Township Fire Department in Hamilton County and his wife have been indicted on charges of endangering children.

According to the Cheviot Police Department, an investigation alleged child abuse at a home on Trevor Avenue.

After a lengthy investigation, they said it was determined Anthony Dangel and Amy Dangel, AKA Amy Rodriguez, were suspects in the child abuse case.

Anthony was indicted on one count of endangering children and Amy was indicted on 11 counts of endangering children.

According to the fire department’s Facebook page, Anthony Dangel was promoted to lieutenant in May of 2021 and has been with the department for 14 years.

Amy was also employed by the fire department until December of 2019, according to the department fire chief.

There was alleged physical and emotional abuse done to the juvenile victim, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor’s office said there were physical beatings and the victim was withheld food and severely underweight.

Deters said Rodriguez also physically abused the victim by beating the victim with belts and spoons.

It was also stated the victim was strapped to the bed, was not provided adequate clothing, bedding or blankets and was forced to stand in a corner for entire days at a time for weeks.

“As a result of this abuse, the victim suffers from PTSD and persistent damage to his legs and feet as a result of being forced to stand for significant periods of time,” Deters said.

Both have been arrested and are being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center while they await arraignment.

Amy faces a maximum sentence of 88 years in prison.

Anthony faces a three year maximum sentence. He is on paid administrative leave pending the criminal investigation and court proceedings, the chief said.

“This is disgusting and senseless. This is not a parent who lost control and made a mistake, but a woman who purposefully tortured a child for years.

“To do this to a child is beyond comprehension. There are some people who should simply never be parents.

“These two should never be permitted around children again, and we will do everything in our power to make sure that is the case,” Deters commented on the case.

