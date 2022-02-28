Contests
Woman found dead in East Westwood identified

The death of 26-year-old Tyshawna Morris is being investigated by the Cincinnati Police...
The death of 26-year-old Tyshawna Morris is being investigated by the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman, who was found unresponsive early Sunday in East Westood, has been identified.

Tyshawna Morris, 26, was found dead around 6:45 a.m. off Westwood Northern Boulevard, according to the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit. She was found near the Ravenwood Apartments area.

Police and Cincinnati fire personnel were called to the scene for an unresponsive person, CPD said Monday.

Morris was dead when they arrived, police said.

Cincinnati police did not release any further information regarding her death.

The Homicide Unit is investigating. Call 513-352-3542 if you have information.

