Woman found dead in East Westwood identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman, who was found unresponsive early Sunday in East Westood, has been identified.

Tyshawna Morris, 26, was found dead around 6:45 a.m. off Westwood Northern Boulevard, according to the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit. She was found near the Ravenwood Apartments area.

Police and Cincinnati fire personnel were called to the scene for an unresponsive person, CPD said Monday.

Morris was dead when they arrived, police said.

Cincinnati police did not release any further information regarding her death.

The Homicide Unit is investigating. Call 513-352-3542 if you have information.

