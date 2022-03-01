Contests
Bill that would allow concealed carry without permit passes committee, moves to Ohio House

FILE
FILE(WNDU)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Proposed legislation from the state Senate that would allow eligible Ohioans to carry a concealed weapon without a permit is moving forward.

Members of the Ohio House of Representatives’ Government Oversight Committee met on Tuesday to hear testimony from dozens of opponents and one supporter of Senate Bill 215.

If signed into law, Senate Bill 215 would permit anyone 21 or older in Ohio to legally possess a handgun to be carried and concealed without a license or firearms training.

Despite the witness testimony from opponents, Senate Bill 215 passed through the committee with an 8-5 vote.

Senate Bill 215 will now move to the Republican-led Ohio House of Representatives for a vote before the proposal would go to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk for approval.

