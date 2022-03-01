Contests
Colerain Township house fire investigated as arson

Fire burned the roof off a vacant home on Cheviot Road early Friday, according to Colerain...
Fire burned the roof off a vacant home on Cheviot Road early Friday, according to Colerain Township Fire Captain Shawn Stacy.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The fire that burned the roof off of a vacant Colerain Township home on Feb. 25 is being investigated as arson, according to Colerain Fire & EMS PIO Robert Rielage.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. at the home in the 8900 block of Cheviot Road, Fire Captain Shawn Stacy previously said.

No one was hurt, but fire officials said in a tweet they were challenged by gusting winds.

Rielage told FOX19 NOW the Colerain Fire Investigation Unit has requested help from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

